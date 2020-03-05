Rhea Kapoor's Birthday Made Special By Boyfriend Karan Boolani. See His Post

Karan Boolani shared this picture. (courtesy: karanboolani)

Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani made her birthday extra special with an adorable post on Instagram. He shared a couple of unseen pictures of the duo and we are all hearts. Karan Boolani thanked Rhea on her 33rd birthday for "putting up" with him. On his post, he wrote, "Happy birthday...thank you for putting up with me too." He accompanied the post with various hashtags including "#partytime" and "#pizzatime." He also shared glimpses of the cake cutting ceremony at Rhea's house in the wee hours of Thursday on his Instagram story. Several cakes can be seen on the table as family and friends celebrate Rhea's birthday.

Take a look at Karan Boolani's post for Rhea Kapoor:

Karan, who has directed Netflix's Selection Day with Udayan Prasad, often shares pictures of himself and Rhea on Instagram. Earlier, he posted a photograph of the duo and lovingly captioned it, "Hold my hand. Don't let go."

Have you seen this picture yet?

Karan Boolani wrote, "Bird-watching in the park," on a picture of Rhea Kapoor that he shared on his social media handle.

Here's another one:

Sonam Kapoor also posted a birthday wish for her sister Rhea Kapoor. Their mother Sunita Kapoor also shared a picture of Rhea and wrote, "Happy birthday, my darling daughter. May you always be blessed with the best..thank you for always being there for all of us. Don't know what we would do without you. Love you forever."

Anil Kapoor also showered love via an Instagram post for her daughter Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my daughter, my favorite sparring partner and bud Rhea Kapoor! You inspire me every day to follow my instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as you do. I could go on about all your virtues that make me burst with pride, but suffice it to say that as times goes by, its becoming increasingly clear that you're the boss of all bosses! I love you and I'll always be your biggest cheerleader as you conquer the world!"

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta also wished Rhea happy birthday and wrote, "Solver of all kinds of problems (including food cravings); provider of guts; mood manager and protector of the sisterhood. We are lucky if we have friends we can learn from and grow with while we laugh through everything life throws at us. Happy birthday, Rhea Kapoor, love you."

Rhea Kapoor runs an apparel brand label Rheson with Soonam Kapoor. They often post pictures together modeling for their outfits.