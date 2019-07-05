Rhea Kapoor's Pic With 'Partner In Crime' Sonam Kapoor Is All About Sibling Love

Rhea Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: rheakapoor)

Highlights "With my partner in crime in our natural habitat," wrote Rhea "Miss you more Rhee," wrote Sonam Sunita Kapoor also commented on Rhea's post

Rhea Kapoor's post for her sister Sonam Kapoor will make you smile instantly. Why, you ask? Well, it's all about sibling love. On Friday, the filmmaker shared an oh-so-adorable photograph of herself along with Sonam. In the picture, the sister duo can be seen chilling together on a couch or should we say in their "natural habitat" (as Rhea described in her caption). In her post, Rhea referred to Sonam as her "partner in crime" and she wrote: "With my partner in crime in our natural habitat. Don't underestimate how much you will miss your annoying sibling when they decide to get married and become an adult."

Rhea's post not only received lots of love from her Instafam but also the members of the Kapoor clan. Sonam wrote: "Miss you Rhee." Sonam and Rhea's mother Sunita Kapoor commented: "Miss you beta." Anand Ahuja and Maheep Kapoor left several heart emojis on the post. Now, the reason behind everyone missing Sonam could be attributed to the fact that the actress frequently shuttles between Mumbai, London and Delhi.

Without much ado, take a look at Rhea Kapoor's post here:>

Sonam and Rhea frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. The sister duo run an apparel brand Rheson (which is an amalgamation of Rhea and Sonam's names). They often model for their own brand and share pictures on their respective social media accounts. Take a look at some of our favourite pictures here:

Sonam and Rhea are the daughters of Bollywood actor Anil Kapor and fashion designer Sunita Kapoor. They also have a younger brother named Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is also a Bollywood actor. He made his debut with the 2016 film Mirzya.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability