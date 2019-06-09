Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor. Let's Unwrap Rhea, Anand, Arjun, Anil And Sunita's Birthday Wish Hamper For Her

Rhea Kapoor wished sister Sonam with this photo (courtesy rheakapoor)

First, a very happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor! The actress and fashionista rung in her birthday on June 9 as she blew out 34 candles on birthday cakes (there were more than one) at midnight. The morning after, she was showered with the most adorable blessings and greetings from her family members - sister Rhea, cousin Arjun, dad Anil Kapoor and mom Sunita Kapoor. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also ensured that she has a "phenomenal" birthday. Let's take a look at how the Kapoors made Sonam's big day special! Rhea, who is also Sonam's stylist, wrote: "Happy birthday sister, better half, muse, best friend. Can't live without you," while Sonam quickly replied: "Love you... I most definitely cannot function without you... each one half of a whole we are."

Arjun Kapoor had to infuse little bit of his signature humour to his birthday wish for Sonam: "OMG! It's totally your birthday today! To the purest sweetest simplest soul I know, have an amazing year. Stay the way you are... Unapologetically straight forward, a little mad and the princess of your own castle! #sistersbrother," he tweeted. Here's what Sonam tweeted:

Love you come back from karjat ya https://t.co/ntS82VzIlH — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's note must have made Sonam teary-eyed: "Happy Birthday, Sonam. I can't tell you how incredibly proud we are of you! You have grown into such an exemplary human being and all we can do is stare in awe and feel inspired. Just like every year, this too will be your year in new and exciting ways! Never change! Love you!" Sonam responded with a: "Love you, daddy."

Happy Birthday, @sonamakapoor! I can't tell you how incredibly proud we are of you! You have grown into such an exemplary human being & all we can do is stare in awe & feel inspired. Just like every year, this too will be your year in new & exciting ways! Never change! Love you! pic.twitter.com/CrzOZJPbTg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 9, 2019

Sunita Kapoor posted her birthday wish for Sonam as a heart-felt note:

However, Anand Ahuja's loved-filled post on Sonam Kapoor's birthday takes the cake. "Love you the most int he world," commented Sonam.

Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who plays her father in upcoming movie The Zoya Factor, posted this birthday greeting:

Rhea Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani also wished the actress on her birthday:

Sonam Kapoor had early birthday celebrations with a dinner party in Mumbai on Saturday night, attended by her family and also Anupam Kher, designer Masaba Gupta, Samyukta Nair, Pooja Dhingra, Kunal Rawal, Shehla Khan, Karan Boolani (Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend) and Cookie Boolani.

Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor!