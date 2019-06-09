Inside Sonam's 'Phenomenal' Birthday Party With Anand Ahuja, The Kapoors, Masaba Gupta

Just a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor's birthday party (courtesy masabagupta )

Highlights Sonam dined with her friends and family on her birthday eve She shared glimpses of her birthday party on Insta stories "Birthday dinner with my nearest and dearest," she wrote

Sonam Kapoor, who ensures that "everyday" is "phenomenal" for her, had a blast with her friends and family at the dinner party hosted at Le Cirque Signature, Mumbai on the eve of her birthday. Sonam Kapoor, who blew out 24 candles on her birthday cake at midnight, shared glimpses of her birthday party on her Instagram stories with the caption: "Birthday dinner with my nearest and dearest." Headlined by Sonam's family Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and also husband Anand Ahuja, the party guest-list included names such as Anupam Kher, designer Masaba Gupta, Samyukta Nair, Pooja Dhingra, Kunal Rawal, Shehla Khan, Karan Boolani (Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend) and Cookie Boolani.

While Sonam Kapoor's Instagram stories have been curated by fan-clubs, Sonam's friends such as Masaba, Pooja and Samyukta filled up Instagram with glimpses from the birthday party.

.@sonamakapoor on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/yKhJ1NwN7v — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja FC (@SonamKapoorFC) June 8, 2019

The birthday girl was treated to not one but three delicious looking cakes!

.@sonamakapoor celebrates her birthday with family and friends (3) pic.twitter.com/V5AWJKqCU7 — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja FC (@SonamKapoorFC) June 8, 2019

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, whose signature hashtag is "#EverydayPhenomenal", was spotted sharing a loved up moment at the party.

@sonamakapoor celebrates her birthday with family and friends (2) pic.twitter.com/Um9LYrKPrb — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja FC (@SonamKapoorFC) June 8, 2019

Here are some more fun-filled inside moments from Sonam Kapoor's birthday dinner:

.@sonamakapoor celebrates her birthday with family and friends (4) pic.twitter.com/ar0qYK7CTf — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja FC (@SonamKapoorFC) June 8, 2019

Meanwhile, the sweetest birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor came from her husband Anand Ahuja, who wrote: "#girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal ... Happy Birthday to my world!" Aww.

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May last year, after which she featured in films such as Veere Di Wedding, Sanju and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. This year, Sonam marked her 10th year at the Cannes Film Festival, stunning the fashion police with her sartorial picks. Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor.

Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor!