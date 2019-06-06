Sonam Kapoor Got This As Eidi From Mother-In-Law, Husband Anand Ahuja's Reaction Is Priceless

Sonam Kapoor shared the picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor posted a picture wearing her gift for Eid Husband Anand Ahuja's comment grabbed the attention Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor recently posted a picture of herself wearing a traditional outfit on Eid, which was a gift from her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. However, on Sonam's post, her husband Anand Ahuja can be seen pulling her leg as he said that his mother is "spoiling" her. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Sonam wrote: "Priya Ahuja, thank you for always buying me the most beautiful gifts... new outfit for Eid! Love you mom!" Commenting on the picture, Anand wrote: "Moommmm. You're spoiling her na? Priya Ahuja haha. You and pappa both! Too soft for your daughter!"

Take a look:

That's not the end. Anand Ahuja added a pinch of humour to the post when he replied to a user, who commented that Sonam's new look reminded him of her 2013 film Raanjhanaa. "Haha, true. That film is one of her favorites and Aanand L Rai is one of her favorite people. That being said Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker are too much together!" It seems like Swara Bhasker was also included in the joke.

Here's a glimpse of the chit-chat:

In a separate post, Sonam shared a video wishing her fans on Eid. She can be seen dressed in the same traditional outfit. Not only her fans but also her husband complimented her for the traditional look and commented: "Beautsssss."

Earlier, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Sonam Kapoor posted a picture with her mother-in-law and wished her in a very adorable way. Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote: "Happy mamas day to the most elegant, kind and loving person I know... I love you mom... Thanks for being so selfless. Anand and I are together because of your prayers and blessings... Love you lots!"

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is prepping for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan in lead role.