Tiny Sonam And Rhea In This Cute Throwback Pic, Harshvardhan Kapoor Takes The Cake

Our Tuesday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a throwback picture of Sonam Kapoor from her childhood days. But that's not it. What makes the picture extra special is that it also features Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan. The 34-year-old actress shared an adorable throwback picture on her Instagram story, which was originally shared by Shemaroo on their official Instagram account and in the photo, Sonam can be seen dressed in a red-coloured top and black trousers. She paired it with an off-white-coloured vest. Rhea can be seen all smiles like her father while Harshvardhan's expressions in the photo are winning hearts on the Internet. Sonam Kapoor is the eldest daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Bhavnani, who got married in the year 1984. Harshvardhan is the youngest of all.

Sonam Kapoor's talent of picking good throwback pictures is evident in her previous posts and a recent one proves it again. In one of her previous posts, Sonam wished her cousin Arjun Kapoor with a stylish throwback picture. In the click, both Sonam and Arjun could be seen twinning in red and yellow-coloured ensembles and their cool dancing poses stole the show on social media. Sonam accompanied the post with an interesting caption that read: "Happy Birthday, Arjun! Whether we're flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it's never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn't have it any other way."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Her upcoming film The Zoya Factor will release on September 20 this year.

