On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday, Sonam Kapoor Struck Gold In Her Photo Archive

Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor! The actor might be busy holidaying in New York but Bollywood celebrities have bombarded social media with loved-up wishes for the actor on his 34th birthday. However, one birthday post that absolutely stole our hearts was posted by Arjun's cousin Sonam Kapoor. Cool can't even begin to describe the actress' wish for Arjun. Sonam shared a throwback picture of herself and the birthday boy from their childhood days on her Instagram profile. She accompanied the post with an interesting caption that read, "Happy Birthday, Arjun! Whether we're flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it's never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn't have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday, and all my love."

Just like us, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also loved the picture and he wrote:" OMG! Amazing! Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor always pulls out the best old pictures of you two." We couldn't have agreed more with Anand's comment.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam and Arjun both have some impeccable film genes. Sonam and Arjun are the grandchildren of late producer Surinder Kapoor. Arjun is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie while Sonam is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and designer Sunita Kapoor.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor's last release was India's Most Wanted. His upcoming films are Panipat, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Sonam was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Her next project is The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dalquer Salmaan.

