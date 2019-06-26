Anshula's Birthday Post For Brother Arjun Kapoor: 'You Are My Home, And That Will Never Change'

A throwback picture of Arjun Kapoor. (Image courtesy: anshulakapoor)

Arjun Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday and on the occasion of his 34th birthday, his friends in Bollywood and his family members wished him on social media. The most adorable birthday greeting came from his sister Anshula Kapoor, who shared a throwback picture of the actor on her Instagram profile and called him her "numero uno", which means the most important person of her life. Sharing the post, Anshula penned a heartfelt note for brother Arjun: "Happy birthday bhai Arjun Kapoor. I love you the mostest. You will always be the most important person in my life. You've got the biggest heart I've ever known and I'm so grateful that I have you, that I've always had you watching over me. "

Further in her post, Anshula shared her gratitude towards Arjun Kapoor for always supporting her. She wrote: "Thank you for your unquestioning love and for always just being present for me, in every way that counts - as a brother, as a friend, as a parent, as a goofball, as my backbone, as my shoulder to lean on, as the hand on my head.. Thank you for pushing me to come into my own, to march to my own beat without any questions asked, for making sure I never fall too far in that journey, and for showing me through example that even when I fall down, I must get up and keep going, with unwavering faith in myself and my beliefs. You are my home, and that will never change. Love you to infinity."

Anshula accompanied her post with cute hashtags such as #MyMostFavourite #MyNumeroUno #WhenHomeHasAHeartbeat #HappyBirthdayBhai.

Read her entire post here:

Arjun and Anshula, who are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, often give us glimpses of their love by sharing adorable throwback photos of each other on social media. Not only this, their posts also win hearts on the Internet as it, most of the times, carry emotional notes.

Here are a few examples:

Apart from Anshula Kapoor, Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor and cousin Sonam Kapoor also made the actor's birthday special by sharing adorable greeting posts on Instagram. Posting a group photo, in which Anshula, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor can be seen posing with her, Janhvi wrote: "Happy Birthday Arjun bhaiya .Love you so much, always. For the love that you give, the man that you are and to be honest, also for the epic jokes that you crack. Even if sometimes it's on me..." Janhvi and Khushi are daughters of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi.

Sonam, on the other hand, shared a throwback picture of herself and Arjun on social media. The post, in which the duo can be seen posing in style, was quickly filled with comments calling the picture "Gold" and "Amazing."

Check it out:

Commenting on the post, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja wrote: "OMG. Amazing!! Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor! Sonam Kapoor always pulls out the best old pictures of you two!" while Farah Khan dropped a comment which read: "This picture is gold."

Arjun Kapoor's beloved uncle Anil Kapoor also wished the actor by calling him "chachu" in his birthday post for Arjun. He also shared a collage on his Instagram story, which features photos of Arjun and Anil in their epic poses. Anil wrote: "Happy birthday, Chachu! Arjun kapoor, you make us so happy everyday! Always giving your 100% to everything! You're all heart! I hope you keep rising higher and overcome every obstacle and reach the success you deserve! Love you!'

A screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story

Celebrities such as Farah Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor also wished Arjun on his birthday.

A screenshot of Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram story

A screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story

A screenshot of Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted. He is currently prepping for his film Panipat.

