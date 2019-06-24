Little Arjun And Anshula Kapoor In A Pic From A Very Long Time Ago

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shared this photo. (Courtesy: anshulakapoor)

Highlights Anshula shared a childhood photo featuring Arjun along with her "I was born to face the camera," commented Arjun Arjun and Anshula often share childhood pictures

Ahead of Arjun Kapoor's birthday, his sister Anshula posted an adorable childhood photo on Instagram on Monday, which featured the Gunday actor along with her. For those who don't know, Arjun Kapoor's birthday is on June 26. In the picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen in a very playful mood. Sharing the picture, Anshula wrote: "I don't really understand what this pose is but I do know that there's no one else I would rather be my weird self with. (Also please note how your shoe game is on point even in the '90s Arjun Kapoor)." Arjun Kapoor responded to the post and wrote: "I was born to face the camera."

Take a look at the adorable childhood picture of the Arjun and Anshula:

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula are children of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, who was his first wife. Sridevi was Boney Kapoor's second wife. She died by accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai last year in February. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula both are fans of throwback pictures, especially childhood photos. Recently, Arjun Kapoor juxtaposed a picture of his mother Mona Shourie with a recent picture of Ashula. He shared the post and described how his sister looks like his mother. In his post, Arjun wrote: "Forget like father like son, it's always like mother like daughter."

Here is the post shared by Arjun Kapoor:

A few months ago, Anshula Kapoor posted a childhood picture, in which Arjun Kapoor can be seen carrying Anshula in his arms. Sharing the post, Anshula wrote: "He's always got my back, literally." Take a look at the picture:

Check out more childhood pictures of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula:

Arjun Kapoor recently starred in India's Most Wanted, which was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film received mixed reviews from the critics. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next film Panipat, which is a periodic dram and is waiting for the released of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.