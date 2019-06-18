Arjun Kapoor On Battling Obesity: 'I Vowed Never To Give Up'

Arjun Kapoor's next film is Panipat. (Image courtesy: arjunk26)

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently preparing for his role in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Panipat, opened up about his battle with obesity on Twitter after he successfully achieved the look he wanted to for the film. Arjun Kapoor, 33, tweeted that he started his physical training for this film in January and now, "slow and steady we have managed to at least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat." He tweeted: "It's been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity... efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year... I started training this January and slow and steady we have managed to at least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat."

efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year... I started training with @Shivohamshivfit this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 18, 2019

Arjun Kapoor was several kilos overweight before he joined Bollywood, speaking of which the Ishaqzaade actor tweeted: "I vowed never to give up in the three years it took me to lose 50 kilos when I was 20-years-old and I sure as hell won't be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, you've got to keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits... we all have got to keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually."

we all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 18, 2019

Arjun Kapoor is the son of filmmaker of Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie. After debuting with Ishaqzaade in 2012, Arjun Kapoor featured in films such as Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan to name a few.

He was last seen in India's Most Wanted and apart from Panipat, Arjun has also signed up for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.