Arjun Kapoor Shares An Update On Panipat

Arjun Kapoor photographed during a workout session

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor announced on Instagram that he will start shooting for the next schedule of Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat in Jaipur. Sharing a photo of himself at the gym, Arjun wrote: "Time to prepare for battle, next schedule of Panipat in Jaipur from tomorrow. Time to get back into the zone!" In less than two hours, the photo shared by 33-year-old actor has over 50,000 likes. Varun Dhawan, Badshah and Amaal Malik were some of the Bollywood celebrities who commented on Arjun's post. "Pumped," read Varun's comment. Arjun Kapoor, who has been prepping really hard for his upcoming film, frequently shares photos from his workout sessions on Instagram.

Take a look at the photo shared by Arjun Kapoor:

Arjun Kapoor has also been taking horse riding lessons for Panipat which also stars Kriti Sanon. In a lengthy post, Arjun had earlier described how the process was "therapeutic" and "empowering" at the same time. Sharing a photo of himself from the horse riding session on Instagram, Arjun wrote: "New year, new learnings... so the last whole month of 2018 went in enjoying the company of an animal, mother nature and sunrises... as I gear up to restart shooting for Panipat I feel privileged to be able to learn this beautiful art of becoming one with this most glorious animal. The process of learning has been therapeutic and empowering at the same time. Can't wait to get back on set with this new childlike excitement for what is my toughest and biggest film yet. PS - Thank you to my teachers at the Race course for bearing with me along the way."

Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat is based on the third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between Ahmad Shah Durrani's invading Afghani forces and Sadashivrao Bhau representing the Maratha Empire.

Apart from Panipat, Arjun Kapoor also has India's Most Wanted and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.