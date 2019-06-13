Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Pic Is Making Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday And The Rest Of Instagram Swoon

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a few shirtless behind-the-scenes photos from his work-out sessions and captioned them as: "Warrior mode on! #Panipat"

Entertainment | Posted by | Updated: June 13, 2019 18:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Pic Is Making Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday And The Rest Of Instagram Swoon

Arjun Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy arjunkapoor)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arjun is prepping for his upcoming film 'Panipat'
  2. He shared a few BTS pics from the gym
  3. Malaika Arora dropped a comment

Arjun Kapoor, currently prepping for his new movie Panipat, was spotted sweating it out in the gym. The 33-year-old actor recently shared a few shirtless behind-the-scenes photos from his work-out sessions and captioned them as: "Warrior mode on! #Panipat" and was instantly showered with comments from family and friends, including Malaika Arora, who he is reported to be dating. Arjun Kapoor, who has been training for a bulked up physique - one that of a "warrior" - for Panipat for months now, offered a better glimpse of his body transformation in the new set of photos. In the comments section, Malaika kept it simple and posted the muscle flex emojis.

Actress Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, summed it up best: "Forever 21," she wrote, to which Arjun replied: "Full ya!" Arjun Kapoor also got shout outs from his uncles Anil and Sanjay Kapoor. "Phenomenal," wrote Anil while Sanjay Kapoor found Arjun's hardwork "awesome." Meanwhile, other celebs who also gave thumbs up to Arjun's body transformation include Vaani Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Aparshakti Khurana, Siddhanth Kapoor, BadShah... basically the list is endless.

Warrior mode on !!! #panipat

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

ol0oq90g

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast herself and often makes us look with her Instagram posts. One of her Monday motivation posts, working out at the yoga station, even made Arjun Kapoor face-palm - the rumoured couple often engage in cute Instagram exchanges. Malaika and Arjun recently partied together at Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash this week. Arjun and Malaika recently appeared to make their relationship official when the actor told Filmfare: "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat went on floors in November last year and is slated to release in December.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

arjun kapoormalaika arora

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuLive ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVCyclone Vayu LiveBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsHonor 20Pixel 4

................................ Advertisement ................................