Arjun Kapoor: I Come From A Broken Home But I Believe In Marriage

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has time and again said in interviews that he is not interested in getting married any time soon, says that he believes in the institution of marriage, reported Bombay Times. In an interview, Arjun Kapoor said: "Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn't mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship's ups and downs, and then see where it takes you."

Arjun Kapoor is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie. Arjun's sister is Anshula Kapoor. Boney Kapoor divorced Mona Shourie to marry actress Sridevi, with whom he has two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.

Arjun Kapoor is dating Malaika Arora and reports of their impending wedding crop up on social media every now and then. Addressing the frequently trending reports, Arjun told Bombay Times, "It's people's job to speculate and mine to clarify... I am not interested in getting married right now. I am 33 and marriage is not the be all and end all, of a relationship. There's more to discover and explore about each other."

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted and his upcoming projects are Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra.