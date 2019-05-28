Arjun Kapoor On Being Photographed With Malaika Arora: 'We've Come Out Because Media Gave Us Dignity'

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora at a special screening of India's Most Wanted.

Highlights They've been respectful, kind and honest: Arjun Kapoor on paparazzi "We're not doing anything wrong," Arjun Kapoor added India's Most Wanted released on May 24

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora sort of made their relationship official as they attended back-to-back screenings of Arjun's new film India's Most Wanted, speaking of which the 33-year-old actor told Filmfare that he was comfortable "coming out before the media" as they were given "dignity." Arjun was quoted as saying: "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable." Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora avoid giving direct answers about each other and they also refuted reports of their rumoured impending wedding several times in the last few months.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at another screening of India's Most Wanted.

"You recoil when there's a certain 'gandhagi' that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn't been any of that. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's a certain ease," Arjun Kapoor added. Arjun and Malaika are photographed all the time - on their way out of a restaurant or even from their friends' house parties. They've been spotted together on several occasions and they never appear to be uncomfortable in the presence of the paparazzi and they generally greet the shutterbugs with a smile or a wave.

Speaking about his brief to the shutterbugs, Arjun told Filmfare: "I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding, when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding, when we're not. They understood that."

India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is an espionage thriller and it hasn't performed well at the box office.