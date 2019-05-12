Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's Double Date With Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan. Pics Here

Kareena and Malaika with Saif and Arjun in Mumbai

Highlights Kareena and Malaika partied together on Saturday They were spotted at Poonam Damania's birthday party Accompanying Malaika was Arjun Kapoor

BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora love to party and no one truly parties like them! The BFF duo were spotted checking in to the birthday party of Kareena's manager Poonam Damania on Saturday and they sure did have lots of fun. It was a double date of sorts with Kareena being accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan while Arjun Kapoor was Malaika Arora's plus one. The paparazzi loves to spot rumoured couple Malaika and Arjun together and they clearly had a field day on Saturday. After exiting their cars, Kareena was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Saif while Arjun escorted Malaika to the party.

Kareena Kapoor, who once said she can make jeans and t-shirt "look like couture", was stunning in printed satin separates, styled with a strapped sandal. She accentuated her causal party look with nude make-up and a black file clutch. So classy. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan make such a stylish duo!

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora totally stole the thunder from Arjun Kapoor - she turned heads in a thigh-high slit sating dress while Arjun was his usual casual self. Malaika completed her look for the night with metallic heels and a silver clutch.

Rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are gossip column's latest favourite obsession with wedding reports about them cropping up every now and then. After weeks of silence, Arjun Kapoor told news agency IANS recently: "When there is something to talk about, you will all know." Malaika also shut down haters with a sharp troll repellent post, in which she wrote: "Keep your opinions and your negativity to yourself and spare me your c**p." The actress is often at the receiving end of trolling for her age difference with Arjun Kapoor.

