Malaika Arora And The Kapoors Watch Arjun's New Film India's Most Wanted. See Pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted coming out of the theatre together

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 17, 2019 19:17 IST
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at India's Most Wanted screening in Mumbai.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arjun and Malaika were spotted together at India's Most Wanted screening
  2. Arjun Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor arrived alone
  3. Varun Dhawan also arrived at the screening with his girlfriend

Malaika Arora accompanied Arjun Kapoor to the special screening of his upcoming film India's Most Wanted on Thursday. The rumoured couple were spotted coming out of the theatre together. Malaika was dressed in a checkered blue dress while Arjun Kapoor was dressed casually in a black t-shirt and denims. Arjun Kapoor was well represented by his family at the screening. Arjun's cousin Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a printed layered outfit while his sister Anshula Kapoor was spotted wearing a denim shirt and loose black trousers. Varun Dhawan, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and Karan Johar were among others who arrived for the film screening.

See the pictures from the special screening of India's Most Wanted here:

mn5uuro

Inside India's Most Wanted screening: Arjun and Malaika spotted together

ds4c6epo

j3f3m718

vbk3u60gInside India's Most Wanted screening: Sonam Kapoor in her layered outfit

u06pcr6gInside India's Most Wanted screening: Anshula Kapoor in her casual look

iouodgl8Inside India's Most Wanted screening: Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal

06q5h258

Arjun Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor arrived at the special screening alone while his brother Sanjay Kapoor reached the venue with his wife Maheep Kapoor. Boney Kapoor was later seen catching up with Javed Akhtar. Khushi Kapoor, Arjun's sister, also attended the screening.

jclm6o3gInside screening: Boney Kapoor arrived alone
vrj4i9uoInside India's Most Wanted screening: Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor

96dmeekgInside India's Most Wanted screening: Boney Kapoor and Javed Akhtar

nfjc2a78Inside India's Most Wanted screening: Khushi Kapoor was also spotted

Arjun Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah also came to watch the film with his wife Antara Motiwala.

ro5sjggoInside India's Most Wanted screening: Mohit Marwah with wife Antara

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are gossip columns' latest favourite obsession over their rumoured wedding. Addressing his relationship with Malaika, Arjun Kapoor told news agency IANS recently: "When there is something to talk about, you will all know." Malaika Arora also shut down haters with a stern post, in which she wrote: "Keep your opinions and your negativity to yourself and spare me your c**p."

India's Most Wanted is directed by Rajkumar Gupta and is co-produced by him, Myra Karn and Fox Star Studios. The film is slated to release on May 24.



Trending

