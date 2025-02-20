Arjun Kapoor On Ideal Relationships After Breakup With Malaika Arora: "What I Want From Love Today..."

Arjun Kapoor has never been the one to shy away from expressing his feelings. His relationship with Malaika Arora, which reportedly began in 2018, was no secret either.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often shared glimpses of their vacations and paparazzi frequently caught them strolling through the city, hand in hand.

Last year, the couple decided to part ways, leaving fans speculating about the reasons behind their breakup. While neither addressed the split directly, Arjun subtly confirmed his single status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali party.

Now, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Arjun Kapoor delved into what an ideal relationship means to him. “Jo de uska bhi bhala, jo na de uska bhi bhala,” he said, hinting at his evolved perspective on love.

When asked about his expectations from a future relationship, Arjun Kapoor said, “What I want from love today is someone to share my silences with, and that's very important. Even if you're in two different spaces, you can still be connected without having to speak all the time. The idea is to share things without even realising it.”

For Arjun Kapoor, love isn't about constant presence, it's about understanding and ease.

“There has to be comfort and ease. You should look forward to going back and spending time with your person after finishing the day. Love doesn't mean staying together with the person all the time. You should be wanting to genuinely build your life with them. It's necessary for two people to understand each other's professions too,” he shared.

When asked about his marriage plans, Arjun Kapoor remained tight-lipped, though he playfully addressed the topic at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

“If there is anything, I will let you all know. Today is about discussing the film and celebrating it. And I have to talk about the film. I think I have allowed enough conversations and chatter about my personal life whenever I've been comfortable, and when the time was right. For me, right now, let me celebrate being my husband's wife. And when the time comes to talk about my wife, we will talk about it at the right moment,” Kapoor said.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi marks Arjun Kapoor's return to the romantic-comedy genre—a space he fondly referred to as an “old friend.”

Reflecting on this comeback, he shared, “I've always loved stories that bring warmth, laughter, and love to the screen, and this film does exactly that. I've been fortunate that the audience has loved and accepted me in the romance genre in films like 2 States (2014), Ki & Ka (2016), and other films. It's good to be doing something in the light-hearted zone. I hope the audiences shower me with the same kind of love and acceptance for Mere Husband Ki Biwi.”

Mere Husband Ki Biwi also features Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will release in theatres on February 21, 2025.