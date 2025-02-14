After Watching Ex-Girlfriend Malaika Arora Dance, Arjun Kapoor's <i>Bolti Band</i>

If Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora cross path, can headlines be far behind? Arjun Kapoor recently appeared on the reality show India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer as a special guest to promote his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Malaika Arora is one the judges of the show along with Remo D'Souza and Mithun Chakraborty.

In a promo of the show released recently, Malaika Arora can be seen burning the dance floor to some of her biggest hits like Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya with the contestants.

When Arjun Kapoor was asked to comment on Malaika's dance, Arjun quipped, "Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalo se, mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hu (My mouth has been shut for many years; I prefer being quiet now also)." To this, Malaika Arora laughed along with the audience present over there.

Praising Malaika's performance, Arjun Kapoor added, "But I want to say this: I have got a chance to hear all my favourite songs, which just show the career and the life that she has had.

"The kind of music, the kind of performances, and the fact that we can pay tribute to somebody who is still doing such an amazing job, so congratulations, Malaika. You know how much I love all these songs. It was wonderful to see you being celebrated like this."

Arjun Kapoor confirmed his break-up from Malaika Arora last year. At the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Arjun said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," while interacting with media. The paparazzi video became viral in no time. The Diwali party was also attended by his Singham Again co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

Days after Arjun's comment, Malaika also reacted to his "I am single" statement. In an interview with ETimes, Malaika shared she wanted to keep her private life away from media glare and scrutiny.

Speaking to ETimes, Malaika said, "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative."

Malaika Arora announced divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017. She made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor Instagram official in 2019. On Koffee With Karan 8, Arjun Kapoor talked about his relationship with Malaika Arora and how she was accepted in their family after the initial reluctance.