Watch: Arjun Kapoor Reacts When Fan Shouts "Malaika" At A Promotional Event

Arjun Kapoor is currently promoting Mere Husband Ki Biwi with co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. On Tuesday, while promoting the film at an event, a fan shouted "Malaika", leaving Arjun Kapoor surprised. The actor didn't utter a single word and let his facial expressions do all the talking. Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh smiled to ease the gravity of the situation. The video was shared on Instagram and it went crazy viral. Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor confirmed his break-up from Malaika Arora last year at an event. For context, at the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Arjun said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," while interacting with media. The paparazzi video became viral in no time. The Diwali party was also attended by his Singham Again co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

Days after Arjun's comment, Malaika also reacted to his "I am single" statement. In an interview with ETimes, Malaika shared she wanted to keep her private life away from media glare and scrutiny.

Speaking to ETimes, Malaika said, "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative."

Despite parting ways, Arjun Kapoor stood by Malaika through thick and thin after her father's tragic death in September last year. Arjun Kapoor was pictured condoling his ex-girlfriend and interacting with her family members after the tragic incident.

Malaika Arora announced divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017. She made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor Instagram official in 2019. On Koffee With Karan 8, Arjun Kapoor talked about his relationship with Malaika Arora and how she was accepted in their family after the initial reluctance.