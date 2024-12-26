Malaika Arora Reacts To Arjun Kapoor's "I Am Single" Comment: "It's His Prerogative"

Malaika Arora finally reacted to Arjun Kapoor's comment "I am single" confirming their breakup after dating for a while. In an interview with ETimes, Malaika shared she wants to keep her private life away from media glare and scrutiny.

Speaking to ETimes, Malaika said, "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative."

For context, at the Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Arjun said, "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," while interacting with media. The paparazzi video became viral in no time. The Diwali party was also attended by his Singham Again co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

Despite parting ways, Arjun Kapoor stood by Malaika through thick and thin after her father's tragic death in September. Arjun Kapoor was pictured condoling his ex-girlfriend and interacting with her family members after the tragic incident.

Talking about showing up for his ex-partner, Arjun said in an interview with Raj Shamani, "When what happened with dad and Khushi-Janhvi, there was an impulse. And in this case also, there was an instinct and impulse. If I've formed an emotional bond with somebody, I would always like to believe that I will be there regardless of the good and the bad."

If I'm invited for the good, I will be there. And if I'm needed for the bad, I will be there. I'm not somebody who has a lot of friends, I'm not doing this for all and sundry. If that person doesn't want me there, I'll maintain a distance, as I have in the past," Arjun added.

Malaika Arora announced divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017. She made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor Instagram official in 2019. On Koffee With Karan 8, Arjun Kapoor talked about his relationship with Malaika Arora and how she was accepted in their family after the initial reluctance.