<i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i>: How Bhumi Pednekar Channelled Her Inner Karisma Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry right now. After delivering a powerful performance in Bhakshak (2024), she will next be seen in the comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Bhumi will be seen as a glamorous and humorous character, that reminds fans of Karisma Kapoor's unforgettable performances in the David Dhawan universe.

For Bhumi, who grew up admiring Karisma's effortless blend of comedy and charm in films like Biwi No. 1 (1991) and Coolie No. 1 (2020), this role feels like a tribute to the 1990s Bollywood style of entertainment.

Speaking about her inspiration, Bhumi shared, "I have always been a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor. I was four and was hell-bent on getting a cap she wore in one of the films from my parents, on my birthday. She had this electric screen presence, an unmatched energy that made her performances so iconic. Whether it was her impeccable comic timing or her dazzling dance numbers, she owned every frame she was in. I've always wanted to tap into that side of me, and with Mere Husband Ki Biwi, I finally got the chance."

The actress added, "There's something so exciting about playing a full-blown commercial, the high-energy part where you can just let go and have fun. It's a space I've always wanted to explore, and this film gave me that opportunity. I had the time of my life. I love this movie. The David Dhawan universe of films gave us such a great time and we have done our best to recreate that. I think of it as a hat tip with Govinda sir, Karisma ma'am, Raveena ma'am, and the whole genre."

Mere Husband Ki Biwi also has Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, joined by Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the movie releases in theatres on February 21, 2025.