Harsh Gujral Has This To Say About Arjun Kapoor's Relationship Status

Arjun Kapoor's relationship status has been a topic of discussion ever since reports surfaced about his breakup with Malaika Arora. Now, comedian Harsh Gujral has added a lighthearted twist to the rumours.

Harsh Gujral said that he and Arjun Kapoor are single. Harsh, who is busy promoting his film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, confirmed that Arjun is not seeing anyone at the moment.

Speaking to the media, Harsh Gujral said, "Mere liye ye sach hai ki mere real life mein abhi ek bhi nahi, main single chal raha hu. Aur Arjun bhai bhi real life mein single chal rahein hai. Toh hum log ye film ke liye kar rahe hain. (For me, the truth is that there is no one in my real life right now, I am single. Arjun [Kapoor] bhai is also single in real life. So, we are doing this for the film.)”

Arjun Kapoor said, "That is not a fun situation in real life to have somebody stuck in. In all honesty, I don't think anybody should be stuck in this situation or get themselves in this situation where you are trying to play two sides. I don't think that's healthy. I'm sure people would have unfortunate circumstances where you are stuck between two people. I don't think that's a lot of fun eventually, for somebody or the other will get hurt. And that's not a nice way to be in relationships or equations.”

Talking about the difference between staying single and committed, Arjun Kapoor added, "See, if you're single, it's different and when you're with someone, it's different. When you are single, in a colloquial way, you can 'have fun.' But when you are in a relationship, you cannot do this."

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to hit theatres on February 21, 2025. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor.