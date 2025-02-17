New Releases This Week (February 17-February 23): <I>Mere Husband Ki Biwi, The White Lotus Season 3</I> And More

As Monday kicks off, a number of interesting new releases are set to debut in theatres and your television screens. Don't know about you, but we think this week's binge slate serves up a delicious mix of drama and comedy. So, what are you waiting for?

Here is a roundup of the OTT and theatrical releases for this week (February 17 to February 23):

1. Mere Husband Ki Biwi (February 21) - Theatres

Headlined by Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, the comedy-drama revolves around a man's complicated relationships with his wife and girlfriend. The movie explores themes of love, marriage, and infidelity in a humorous and entertaining way.

2. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (February 21) - Theatres

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam marks the acting debut of Dhanush's nephew Pavish. The film, helmed by Dhanush, is touted to be a 'usual love story' and features Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas and Venkatesh Menon.

3. The White Lotus Season 3 (February 17) - JioHotstar

The upcoming season of The White Lotus will take place in Thailand. It will follow similar storylines as previous seasons, featuring a group of troubled vacationers unleashing their worst and the most privileged impulses at the idyllic White Lotus resort.

4. Win or Lose (February 19) - Jio Hotstar

Pixar's first original series narrates intertwined stories of eight different characters and their intensive preparation for their major championship softball game. From insecure children to a lovesick referee, several emotions experienced by the athletes are sympathetically portrayed in the show.

5. Zero Day (February 20) - Netflix

Starring Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan and Robert De Niro, the American series explores a political conspiracy thriller centred around a deadly worldwide cyberattack.

6. Reacher Season 3 (February 20) - Prime Video

The plot follows the titular character, who goes to Maine in search of his enemy. However, he becomes involved with a shady family business, deadly murderers, and DEA agents.

7. Oops! Ab Kya? (February 20) - JioHotstar

The story follows a woman named Roohi, whose life gets completely upended after an 'accident' that takes place during a medical check-up. The show features Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan, and Amy Aela in important roles.

8. Undercover High School (February 21) - MBC

After being demoted after a failed operation, a National Intelligence Service agent goes undercover at the esteemed Byeongmoon High School. The arrival of this new student abruptly stirs up memories of her first love.

9. Crime Beat (February 21) - Zee5

The show chronicles the lives of reporters working in the field of investigative journalism. When a young criminal reporter is handed a big project, he learns about a gangster's return. As the case deepens, he finds himself in a predicament where both his personal and professional lives are in jeopardy.

10. Buried Hearts (February 21) - Jio Hotstar

Park Hyung-sik plays the role of a corporate secretary, who hacks a political slush fund account worth 2 trillion won. However, he gets murdered by someone completely unaware of the breach, leading to the disappearance of the entire fortune.