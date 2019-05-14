India's Most Wanted song Vande Mataram: Arjun Kapoor's Tribute to 'Unsung Heroes'

Arjun Kapoor in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

The makers of India's Most Wanted released a new song from the film titled Vande Mataram. The song starts with Arjun Kapoor, who headlines the film, briefing his teammates about the mission and the risk attached to it. The 1:32 minutes long track shows clips of Arjun Kapoor's catchy dialogues from the film and ends with a montage of the common people saluting against the backdrop of Vande Mataram. Arjun shared the latest track on social media with a caption saying that the song is a tribute to the "unsung heroes who serve the nation from the shadows, every single day!" The new track, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has been composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Papon and Altamash Faridi.

Here's Vande Mataram song from India's Most Wanted:

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

In India's Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of intelligence officer named Prabhat, who is working on a mission to capture the country's most wanted criminal with the help of his team but without any arms and support. The criminal in the film was dubbed as "India's Osama." Other than Arjun Kapoor, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth, Shantilal Mukherjee and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer here:

India's Most Wanted is directed by Rajkumar Gupta, who is known for his work in Aamir, No One Killed Jessica and Raid, and is co-produced by him, Myra Karn and Fox Star Studios. The film is slated to release on May 24.

