India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor's Cat And Mouse Chase With 'India's Osama' In Riveting Thriller

Arjun Kapoor in India's Most Wanted. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Arjun Kapoor's next film India's Most Wanted, which is based on true events, appears to be a crime thriller to reckon with. The teaser of India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, released online on Tuesday. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of intelligence officer Prabhat, who willingly signs-up for a secret mission to capture India's most wanted criminal - who is nameless and faceless - without any arms and support apart from that of his team. Prabhat and his team embark on a seemingly impossible mission, in which they have to arrest a criminal responsible for over 52 blast across several cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The criminal was dubbed as "India's Osama."

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had tweeted that he made India's Most Wanted "to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country."

Here's the teaser of India's Most Wanted:

Apart from, India's Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar while he's currently filming Panipat with Ashutosh Gowariker.

India's Most Wanted is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has earlier made films such as Aamir, No One Killed Jessica and Raid. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth, Shantilal Mukherjee and Amrita Puri.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn, India's Most Wanted is slated to release on May 24. The teaser of India's Most Wanted will be attached to tomorrow's big release Kalank.

