India's Most Wanted: Janhvi Kapoor Introduces Big Brother Arjun Kapoor's First Look

Arjun Kapoor's look from India's Most Wanted (Courtesy arjunkapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor today shared the first look of Arjun Kapoor from his film India's Most Wanted on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "Where did your chill go?" After Janhvi's Instagram post, the brother-sister duo had a cute Instagram banter. Arjun Kapoor gave a prompt reply to Janhvi and said: "That's my look when I realize you went to New York and straight ran to work out instead of six flags." Arjun Kapoor also shared two photos of his new look on social media and captioned one of the photos: "An exceptionally talented team has come together to tell a story that from day one stirred me from within. Some journeys give you a different perspective on everything u thought u knew. This is one such journey."

Where did your chill go???? #IndiasMostWanted A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Sep 3, 2018 at 3:53am PDT

In another Instagram post, Arjun also revealed that he is playing the character named Prabhat. "Grit, determination, self-belief - A character unlike any that I have played before," read the caption.

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula also reviewed Arjun's look from India's Most Wanted. She shared a photo of Arjun on social media and wrote: "Wow! Powerfully intense first look of Arjun Kapoor as Prabhat in India's Most Wanted! How incredible does my brother look?"

The Kapoor siblings often promote each other's films on social media. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor promoted Janhvi's debut film Dhadak, which released earlier this year. Ahead of the trailer launch of Dhadak, Arjun Kapoor shared a sweet message for Janhvi on Instagram. "You will be part of the audience forever, Janhvi Kapoor because your trailer comes out. Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path and instinct," read an excerpt from Arjun's post.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona. She died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor's second wife and Janhvi and Khushi are their daughters.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also has director Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namastey England in the line-up. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is expected to release on December 7.