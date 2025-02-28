Malaika Arora Drops Cryptic Post On Love After Breakup With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post has the internet's attention. On Friday (February 28), the actress, who parted ways with Arjun Kapoor last year, dropped a cryptic quote on “love” being the “real luxury” in life.

The quote read, “The real luxuries in life: time, health, a quiet mind, slow mornings, ability to travel, rest without guilt, a good night's sleep, calm and ‘boring' days, meaningful conversations, home-cooked meals, people you love, people who love you back."

Earlier this month, Arjun Kapoor spoke about his idea relationship, during the promotions of Mere Husband Ki Biwi. In an interaction with News18 Showsa, the actor revealed, “What I want from love today is someone to share my silences with, and that's very important. Even if you're in two different spaces, you can still be connected without having to speak all the time. The idea is to share things without even realising it.”

For Arjun Kapoor, “comfort and ease” were the cornerstones of a long-standing relationship. He said, “You should look forward to going back and spending time with your person after finishing the day. Love doesn't mean staying together with the person all the time. You should be wanting to genuinely build your life with them. It's necessary for two people to understand each other's professions too.”

Not long ago, Arjun Kapoor crossed paths with Malaika Arora, on India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer. Malaika is one of the judges at the dance reality show. In a promo video shared by the makers on Instagram, Malaika was seen grooving to her hit chartbusters — Munni Badnaam Hui and Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Reacting to the performance, Arjun Kapoor said, “Meri bolti bandh ho chuki hai saalo se, mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hu (My mouth has been shut for many years; I prefer being quiet now also)."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018. From vacations and casual outings: the former pair often made the headlines. While neither of them addressed their split directly, Arjun confirmed his single status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali party.