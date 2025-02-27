<i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Kapoor's Film Struggles To Cross Rs 10 Crore Mark

Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi is struggling at the box office. The romance comedy, on the first Wednesday (day 6), has managed to collect Rs 57 lakh, reported Sacnilk.

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, the film currently stands at Rs. 6.2 crore.

The report added that Arjun Kapoor's movie saw an overall 12.59% Hindi Occupancy on its first Wednesday.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi also faced tough competition from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava, which premiered a week earlier, on Valentine's Day.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi talks about a love triangle. It revolves around the life of a Delhi-based professional, Ankur (played by Arjun Kapoor). Soon after he kicks off a romantic chapter with his new fling, Rakul after going through a messy divorce with Bhumi, the film takes a complicated turn. His ex-wife suffers from memory loss and returns to his life as she couldn't remember their divorce. The film then navigates through a series of banters.

Ahead of the release, the film's lead, Arjun Kapoor spoke about love and relationships. This was the first time since his alleged breakup with Malaika Arora.

He said to News18 in Hindi, “It is good for the one who gives; it is also good for the one who does not give.” The actor then spilt beans about his expectations from future partners and discussed the importance of understanding each other's aspirations in a relationship.

“What I want from love today is someone to share my silences with, and that's very important. Even if you're in two different spaces, you can still be connected without having to speak all the time. The idea is to share things without even realising it,” Arjun Kapoor added.

He continued, “There has to be comfort and ease. You should have to look forward to spending time with your person after finishing the day. Love doesn't mean staying together with the person all the time. You should want to genuinely build your life with them. It's necessary for two people to understand each other's professions too.”

On the future work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in No Entry Mein Entry, alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Singh.