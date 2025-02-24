<i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor's Film Is At Rs 4.45 Crore And Counting

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, released on February 21, continues to face tough competition from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava. The film, on its first Sunday (day 3), minted Rs 1.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

The total collection of the romance comedy stands at Rs. 4.45 crore, the report added. On its first Sunday, Mere Husband Ki Biwi saw an overall 15.82% Hindi Occupancy. Produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the film boasts an ensemble cast of Kanwaljit Singh, Shakti Kapoor, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj and Mukesh Rishi.

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz.

The romantic comedy's plot navigates on a series of banters when Ankur Chaddha (played by Arjun Kapoor) gets caught between his ex-wife Prabhleen Kaur Dhillon (portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar) and his fiancee Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh). The love triangle leads to a series of misunderstandings, leaving the audience in splits.

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh sat for a candid conversation with NDTV and talked about the film's box office run. While expressing her gratitude to her fans, she said, "I'm very grateful and humbled by the critic and public review. The audience walking out with a smile is the happiest feeling. Ours is a film to be enjoyed with family and friends, and I am hoping more people go and watch it.”

The actress also shed light on her bond with her co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, in the same discussion. "I love both of them, they are amazing,” she said, adding, “I am a person who actually deals with everyone. I am not someone who is an insecure actor.” She continued, “I think Bhumi is a great friend, she is like a sister and so is Arjun, you know it's our second collaboration, I have known him for really long."

Highlighting Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's presence at her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh shared, "Both of these guys were present at my wedding, so they are friends before co-actors and it was a great experience working with them and like I said that this film was so much fun that it never felt like work. So memorable experiences every day, we have done, we have had so much fun, it's not even funny."