<i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar And Rakul Preet Singh's Film Shows No Progress

Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released in theatres on Friday, February 21. On day 2, the film – featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar – collected ₹1.65 crore at the box office, as reported by Sacnilk.

On its first Saturday, the film recorded an overall 15.95% Hindi occupancy. With this, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has amassed a total of ₹3.15 crore so far, the report added.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi follows Arjun Kapoor's character as he finds himself caught between his ex-wife (Bhumi Pednekar) and his fiancee (Rakul Preet Singh).

In addition to the leading trio, the film also features Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj and Mukesh Rishi in key roles.

Ahead of Mere Husband Ki Biwi's release, Arjun Kapoor talked about how this project marks his comeback to the romantic-comedy genre.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, the actor said, “I've always loved stories that bring warmth, laughter, and love to the screen, and this film does exactly that. I've been fortunate that the audience has loved and accepted me in the romance genre in films like 2 States (2014), Ki & Ka (2016), and other films. It's good to be doing something in the light-hearted zone. I hope the audiences shower me with the same kind of love and acceptance for Mere Husband Ki Biwi.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Mere Husband Ki Biwi 1.5 out of 5 stars.

He wrote, “The film receives pretty much the same treatment -- half-hearted and confused -- although by virtue of being a break from the turgid historicals and opportunistic and coloured recreations of contemporary events that Bollywood pedals these days it is likely to be regarded as a harmless and half decent entertainer. That it never comes anywhere near finding a steady comic rhythm or sustained dramatic logic is not only disappointing but also proof, if proof were ever needed, that scattershot efforts such as these are destined to flounder.”

Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Films.