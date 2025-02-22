<i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar And Rakul Preet Singh's Film Off To A (Very) Slow Start

The much-anticipated film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, was released in theatres on Friday. The film's opening day box office performance has been disappointing, with the movie earning only Rs 1.5 crore.

The film's performance is comparable to the recent release Azaad, which also made Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day and was declared a flop within a week. For context, the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency had a better opening, earning Rs 2.5 crore, and went on to gross Rs 18.35 crore during its run.

By comparison, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has emerged as one of the weakest Bollywood openers of the year. The only mainstream Hindi film to earn less on its opening day was Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, which made Rs 1.15 crore.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who previously helmed Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar.

Arjun Kapoor, who is known for his roles in films such as 2 States and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, had high hopes for his career with Singham Again, where he starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.

The film was touted as his 'comeback' movie. However, his latest release Mere Husband Ki Biwi has not lived up to those expectations.

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been a part of films like Afwaah, Bheed, Raksha Bandhan and Badhaai Do, has seen a series of box-office disappointments.

Rakul Preet Singh, who is married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, is also facing a tough run at the box office. Mere Husband Ki Biwi marks her first release after Indian 2, which also failed to make an impact at the box office.

Prior to that, Rakul appeared in Thank God in 2022, which also underperformed, earning less than Rs 40 crore.