Exclusive: Rakul Preet Singh On <i>Mere Husband Ki Biwi's</i> Box Office Performance: "Very Humbled And Grateful"

Rakul Preet Singh's latest offering Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, released on Friday. The film opened to mixed reviews.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the actress opened up about the film's box office run and expressed gratitude to fans for showering love on the film and her performance.

"I'm very grateful and humbled by the critic and public review. The audience walking out with a smile is the happiest feeling. Ours is a film to be enjoyed with family and friends, and I am hoping more people go and watch it, she said.

When asked about her bond with her co-stars Arjun and Bhumi, Rakul said, "I love both of them, they are amazing and I am a person who actually deals with everyone. I am not someone who is an insecure actor and you know I think Bhumi is a great friend, she is like a sister and so is Arjun, you know it's our second collaboration, I have known him for really long."

She added, "Both of these guys were present at my wedding, so they are friends before co-actors and it was a great experience working with them and like I said that this film was so much fun that it never felt like work. So memorable experiences every day, we have done, we have had so much fun, it's not even funny."

