India's Most Wanted Box Office Collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor's Film Makes Rs 5.13 Crore

India's Most Wanted Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights India's Most Wanted did not perform as well as expected on the Day 2 The film still needs to cover up The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role

India's Most Wanted "witnessed" a partial growth on the second day in the theatres. The film summed up collecting Rs 5.13 crore after its Saturday's performance. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted updating about the Day 2 box office of the film and wrote: "India's Most Wanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2 but ideally the business should've doubled since Day 1 was extremely low... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]... Friday 2.10 crore, Saturday 3.03 crore Total: Rs 5.13 crore India business." The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role and is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Here is what Mr Adarsh tweeted updating about the Day 2 box office of the film:

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should've doubled since Day 1 was extremely low... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: 5.13 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

The story of India's Most Wanted is about few intelligence officers, who came along together to capture a terrorist, who was popularly known as "India's Osama." The process of this mission involved using no arms and ammunition.

Here is the trailer of India's Most Wanted :

On the same day, two other film also hit the theatres such as the Hollywood film Aladdin, which stars Mena Massoud who plays the role of Aladddin and Will Smith plays the role of genie. Vivek Oberoi starring film PM Narendra Modi is the other film that released on the same day as India's Most Wanted. The opening day collection of Aladdin and PM Narendra Modi were more than India's Most Wanted. Aladdin collected the highest as compared to the other two movies on Friday by summing up the amount of Rs 4 crore in India, followed by the film PM Narendra Modi, which collected Rs 2.50 crore.