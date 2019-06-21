Arjun Kapoor Posts Pics Of Mom Mona And Sister Anshula: 'Like Mother Like Daughter'

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor's throwback pictures of mother Mona Shourie and sister Anshula Kapoor on his social media profiles always make our day and his recent post is not an exception. The actor on Friday shared a collage, in which he juxtaposed a throwback picture of his mom with a recent photo of his sister. Going by the collage, we can say that Anshula is a spitting image of her mother and she looks as elegant as Mona in traditional attire. Not just the picture, Arjun Kapoor's caption also caught the attention of social media, in which he wrote: "Forget like father like son, it's always like mother like daughter."

It seems like Arjun Kapoor's combo of photo and beautiful caption is already winning hearts on the Internet as the picture received more than one lakh likes on Instagram in just five hours.

Take a look at Arjun's latest post here:

Reacting to the post, many celebrities such as Sanjay Kapoor (Arjun Kapoor's uncle), Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta and producer Tanuj Garg dropped adorable comments. Sanjay, Suniel and Esha posted heart emojis in the comments section while Tanuj Garg wrote: "My favourites! Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor."

Arjun Kapoor has in his previous posts also shared adorable throwback pictures featuring Mona Shourie and Anshula Kapoor. On Siblings Day, he shared a post, in which Anshula could be seen dressed in a WWE t-shirt to twin with her brother and be more like him. "Mom you gave birth to a special child. She wore matching WWE t-shirts just to be more like me and spend time with me... Guess what, my sibling turned out to be better than me and the best part of me... the day is gone but still... #happysiblingsday," he wrote with his post.

Here's the post we are talking about:

Meanwhile, take a look at Arjun's other throwback pictures:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted and his upcoming films are Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.