Siblings Day: Arjun Kapoor Gives Sister Anshula The Biggest Shout-Out

Arjun Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor might have been a day late in wishing his sister Anshula Kapoor on Siblings Day on social media but we can't overlook the fact that his post is absolutely adorable. The Ishaqzaade actor's post is extra special because it features his late mother Mona Shourie. Arjun shared a throwback picture of himself along with his mother and sister Anshula. In is post, Arjun recalled the times when his little sister Anshula used to wear WWE t-shirts to be like him and added that she "turned out to be better" than him. "Mom, you gave birth to a special child. She wore matching WWE t-shirts just to be more like me and spent time with me... Guess what, my sibling turned out to be better than me and the best part of me... The day is gone but still... Happy Siblings Day," wrote Arjun.

Needless to say, Anshula loved her brother's adorable post. She commented "Love you" on Arjun's post and added many heart emojis. Check out Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula were born to Mona Shourie and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Mona Shourie died of cancer in the year 2012, just a few months before the release of Arjun Kapoor's debut film Ishaqzaade.

Arjun Kapoor frequently relives his childhood memories by sharing pictures of himself along with Anshula on his Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here :

Arjun Kapoor's last release was Namaste England, opposite Parineeti Chopra. The 33-year-old actor has Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, India's Most Wanted and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.

