Arjun Kapoor Posts Pics From Maldives. 'Where Is Malaika Arora?' Ask Fans

Arjun Kapoor Instagrammed this pic (courtesy arjunkapoor)

After Malaika Arora filled up her Instagram with photos from her Maldives vacation, actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a few shirtless photos of himself from the beach destination. The rumoured couple were reportedly holidaying together in Maldives and were spotted at theMumbai airport recently on their return from Maldives. While Arjun and Malaika carefully avoided posting photos of themselves together, fans are not pleased and posting comments on Arjun's photo asking about Malaika. "Please give pic credit to Malaika Arora," read a comment while another added: "Omg! Malaika Arora is also in Maldives." Meanwhile, many also asking: "Why no picture together?"

On Twitter, several users asked: "Where is Malaika?"

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared envy-inducing glimpses of her Maldives getaway on Instagram and that time, netizens were asking: "Where is Arjun Kapoor?"

The latest rumour from the Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor gossip section is that they are headed for a probable wedding and have reportedly set April 19 as the date. A piece in SpotboyE quoted a source as saying that other than the Kapoor cousins, the wedding guest-list also includes names such as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: "Our well-placed source spills the beans that Malaika will walk down the aisle on April 19. The invitees list will of course have to-be-bride and groom's close friend circle like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and their Bandra girl gang, with whom the couple usually hangs out. We also hear that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also on the guest list."

Both Malaika and Arjun, who are often spotted hanging out together, have neither denied not confirmed rumours about their relationship status.

