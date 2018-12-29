Arjun Kapoor Posted The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Sister Anshula - 'You Shall Always Be The World To Me'

Arjun Kapoor with his family in Singapore (Image courtesy arjunkapoor)

Highlights "You are an extension of me," wrote Arjun Kapoor "You always shall be the world to me," he added "Happy birthday, Anshu," Sunita Kapoor commented on the photo

Anshula Kapoor rang in her 26th birthday in Singapore with her family including her father Boney Kapoor, brother Arjun and sisters Janhvi and Khushi. Arjun Kapoor shared glimpses from her midnight birthday celebration on his Instagram timeline and accompanied it with a heartfelt message for his sister which read: "Happy birthday Ansh. You are an extension of me, the best part of me and you always shall be the world to me." He accompanied the caption with hashtags "#happybirthdayanshula" "#bestsisterever" and "#growinguptoofast". The photos shared by Arjun features himself with his sisters and his father. Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post has close to three lakh likes so far. Wishes came pouring in for the birthday girl in the comments section. "Happy birthday, Anshu," Sunita Kapoor commented on the photo.

Take a look at the photos here:

Anshula's chachu Sanjay Kapoor also wished her with a then and now photo of himself with the birthday girl. "Happy birthday darling," he captioned the photo.

Happy birthday darling @anshulakapoor A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Dec 28, 2018 at 10:41am PST

The family trip to Singapore was planned in way that it incorporated Anshula's 26th birthday in the itinerary. Anshula along with father Boney Kapoor and Janhvi and Khushi flew off to Singapore days prior to her birthday. Anshula had been sharing fun photos and videos from her family trip on her Instagram timeline. Arjun Kapoor joined his family much later.

Here are photos and videos shared by Anshula Kapoor:

Taking a day off from adulting! A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 27, 2018 at 3:41am PST

M I N E #BirthdayWeek A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 26, 2018 at 7:25am PST

Anshula is Boney Kapoor's daughter with his first wife Mona Shourie. Anshula's elder brother is Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi is the elder of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's two daughters. Khushi is three years Janhvi's junior.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namaste England opposite Parineeti Chopra. The 33-year-old actor has Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, India's Most Wanted and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.