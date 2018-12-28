Janhvi, Anshula And Khushi Kapoor Are Having A Blast In Singapore. Seen The New Video?

Anshula Kapoor with sisters Janhvi and Khushi (Image courtesy anshulakapoor)

It's sometimes okay to give "adulting" a miss and let out the inner child in oneself and that is exactly what Anshula Kapoor's recent Instagram post is all about. Anshula, who is currently in Singapore with sisters Janhvi and Khushi, is having fun time with her siblings. Anshula shared a Boomerang video of herself with sister Khushi and a friend, which appears to have been taken at the Universal Studios, Singapore. Since Janhvi is missing from the frame, we are guessing that the video has been captured by her. "Taking a day off from adulting," Anshula Kapoor captioned her video. The family trip was planned in way that it incorporated Anshula's 26th birthday in the itinerary. Anshula Kapoor's brother Arjun will reportedly join her sister for her birthday celebrations in Singapore. Arjun was photographed at the airport on Thursday.

Taking a day off from adulting! A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 27, 2018 at 3:41am PST

Earlier, Anshula Kapoor had shared a photo of herself with her sisters Janhvi and Khushi on her Instagram timeline and wrote: "Mine" and accompanied it with hashtag "birthday week".

M I N E #BirthdayWeek A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 26, 2018 at 7:25am PST

Anshula is Boney Kapoor's daughter with his first wife Mona Shourie. Anshula's elder brother is actor Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi is the elder of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's two daughters. Janhvi's younger sister is Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi and Anshula are often spotted together and frequently feature on each other's Instagram accounts.

Fam Jam #Mine #AboutLastNight #WhenYourTooTallForYourFullHeadToFitInTheFrame A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 2, 2018 at 3:23am PST

On Anil Kapoor's 62nd birthday, Anshula Kapoor instagrammed this stunning picture of her girl gang comprising Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Tanisha Santoshi.

Take a look at the picture here:

Fierce Christmas #SistersBeforeMisters #FierceAndBright #TheseAreSomeOfMyFavouritePeeps A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 24, 2018 at 10:41am PST

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak this year, has also signed Karan Johar's Takht. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal among others.