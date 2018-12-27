Anshula Kapoor To Ring In Her 26th Birthday With Sisters Janhvi And Khushi In Singapore

Anshula Kapoor with Janhvi and Khushi (Image courtesy anshulakapoor)

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, who will celebrate her 26th birthday on Saturday, flew off to Singapore with sisters Janhvi and Khushi. Anshula shared a photo herself with her sisters on her Instagram timeline and wrote: "Mine" and accompanied it with hashtag "birthday week". In the picture, Anshula and Janhvi can be seen twinning in black outfits while Khushi opted for a long floral dress. The photo shared by Anshula has been liked by Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Ananya Panday. The trip was planned in way that it incorporated Anshula's birthday in the itinerary. It is yet to be ascertained if Arjun Kapoor, who is currently in Mumbai, will join his sister Anshula for her birthday celebration in Singapore.

Take a look at the photo here:

M I N E #BirthdayWeek A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 26, 2018 at 7:25am PST

Janhvi is the elder of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's two daughters. Janhvi's younger sister is Khushi Kapoor, while Anshula is Boney Kapoor's daughter with his first wife Mona Shourie. Anshula's elder brother is actor Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi and Anshula are often spotted together and frequently feature on each other's Instagram accounts.

Fam Jam #Mine #AboutLastNight #WhenYourTooTallForYourFullHeadToFitInTheFrame A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 2, 2018 at 3:23am PST

Anshula Kapoor along with Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya also attended Anil Kapoor's 62nd birthday bash. Here are photos from Anil Kapoor's grand, grand birthday party:

Fierce Christmas #SistersBeforeMisters #FierceAndBright #TheseAreSomeOfMyFavouritePeeps A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Dec 24, 2018 at 10:41am PST

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak this year, has also signed Karan Johar's Takht. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal among others.