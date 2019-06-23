Sonam Kapoor's Post For 'Best Friend' Anand Ahuja Is Pure Love

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights "I had the best time of my life," wrote Sonam Kapoor "Thank you my love," she added Sonam Kapoor's post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor shared a lovely note for her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram profile and if that doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will. On Sunday morning, the Neerja actress shared a loved-up picture of herself and Anand Ahuja and she accompanied it with an equally adorable caption. In her post, the actress said that she is really "lucky" to have married her "best friend." Sonam wrote: "I ask myself every day. How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world." She added, "I didn't get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/ anniversary/ birthday trip all rolled into one and let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you my love."

Without much ado, take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Anand Ahuja, was quick to respond and we must tell you that his reaction was as cute as the post. In his post Anand referred to Sonam as "cutie pie." He wrote: "Cutie pie you are. You deserve the world, and more." Take a look at Anand Ahuja's comment here:

Screenshot of Anand Ahuja's comment on Sonam's post.

The couple was on a holiday in Kyoto, Japan recently and they delighted their fans by sharing pictures from their dreamy-vacation on their respective Instagram profiles. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May last year after dating for several years. Anand, an entrepreneur, runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi. The actress' last release was Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.