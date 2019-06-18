Another Day, Another Fab Pic From Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Japan Vacation

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja managed to scoop some time from their busy schedules are currently on vacation in Kyoto, Japan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 18, 2019 23:21 IST
Anand Ahuja with Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam and Anand are on a holiday in Kyoto, Japan
  2. Sonam shared pictures from the vacation on social media
  3. Sonam's post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are making Kyoto look so good and anyone who has been following the couple on social media, would agree with us. On Tuesday, Sonam shared more pictures from her vacation with her husband Anand Ahuja. In one of the pictures shred by the Neerja actress on her Instagram profile, the couple can be seen twinning in white outfits as they pose together for a selfie on the streets of Kyoto, Japan. Sonam added a dash of colour to her look with some maroon lip colour and gold-rimmed glasses. Anand too accessorised his look by wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post here:

We got a closer look at Sonam and Anand's looks courtesy another picture shared by the Veere Di Wedding actress on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Sonam can be seen dressed in aback tunic, which she topped with a white shirt while Anand opted for a classic white shirt which he paired with a pair of black trousers.

Take a look at the picture here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja totally complement each other in this picture.

Sonam Kapoor has been sharing several envy-inducing pictures on Instagram. Take a look at the posts here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May last year after dating for several years. Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur. He runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi. The actress was last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

