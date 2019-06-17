Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Share Postcard-Worthy Pics From Japan

Anand Ahuja photographed with Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram post will make you green with envy. Why, you ask? Well the 34-year-old actress, who is currently on a vacation in Japan along with her husband Anand Ahuja, has been treating her fans to several envy-inducing pictures. On Monday, Sonam shared an adorable greyscale selfie along Anand Ahuja on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Day 2." In the picture, Sonam can be seen smiling with all her heart. The Neerja actress gave her Instafam a closer look into her Kyoto vacation by sharing more pictures on her Instagram profile. Sonams's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

In a separate post, Sonam can be seen planting a kiss on Anand's cheek as the couple strolls through the streets of Kyoto. Take a look at the loved-up post here:

Sonam and Anand's holiday in Japan is sugar, spice and everything nice and these pictures posted by Sonam Kapoor are proof:

We just can't seem to get enough of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's social media PDA. On Sonam's birthday, Anand Ahuja shared two adorable posts on Instagram. Take a look at the posts here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor attended the Cannes Film Festival last month, where she represented the cosmetics giant L'Oreal. Sonam's last release was Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Her next film is Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, in which she plays the role of an advertising agency executive.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May last year. Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur. He runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.