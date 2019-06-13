Throwback Thursday: The Kapoors Had A Fam Discussion On Sonam Kapoor's Train Pic

Sonam Kapoor, why so cute? (courtesy sonamkapoor )

Highlights Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback pic on Thursday She wrote a note about train journeys "I love this pic! I also love trains," commented Anand Ahuja

We have Sonam Kapoor to thank this Thursday for a delightful throwback treat. The 34-year-old actress went through her family photo archives (some of which even Sunita Kapoor isn't aware of) and fished out an absolutely adorable photo of her younger self. In the photo, Sonam can be seen posing for the camera while chilling on the upper bunk of a train. Sonam added a personal Instagram note while sharing the photo, which says how much she misses family train trips: "There's something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes - our very own version of a family road trip."

Before you take a look at Sonam's blast from the past and say "aww", guess who spotted it first and "loved" it? Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja, of course, who invited Sonam to go on a train trip with him soonest: "I love this pic! I also love trains... let's go na, soon? The last time I went by rail was to Rishikesh but my most memorable one was to Bandhavgarh... some 14 hours with about 30 classmates." Anand, who also referred to Sonam as "chubster" in the comments, got one in return: "chubbies!" Aww, these two.

Meanwhile, Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor had a query: "Sonam, where did you find this?" Well, she found it in her "Bombay cupboards."

Here's a look at the conversations Sonam Kapoor had over her throwback photo:

Sonam Kapoor is indeed a fan of throwback photos, filling up her Instagram with posts such as these:

Last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor has The Zoya Factor in the line-up.