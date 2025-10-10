Kareena Kapoor Khan Radiates Vintage Charm In A Black Rahul Mishra Gown

Whether traditional or contemporary, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes heads turn every time she walks into the room. Looking every bit ethereal in her latest pictures, the Jab We Met actress wore a dramatic black Rahul Mishra gown.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of the actress looking stylish and elegant. Her photo dump featured the Crew actress in different poses that were proof enough to say that Kareena Kapoor knows how to ace every look.

About Kareena Kapoor's Look

Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a Rahul Mishra gown with sheer sleeves and a structured neckline, which accentuates her décolletage. The full-length silhouette created a beautifully elongated effect. Even the sleeves, made of delicate mesh fabric, added an architectural touch to the ensemble, perfectly balancing boldness and refinement.

The outfit is styled with minimum accessories, which puts all the spotlight on the gown. The producer-stylist, Rhea Kapoor, paired the outfit with simple earrings by Mehta & Sons and understated black heels by Yves Saint Laurent, keeping the ensemble the focus.

Her makeup is soft and neutral in hues of brown that perfectly complement her fit. Nude lips, defined eyes and brushed-up brows go well with the fit. Her hair is parted on the side, cascading over her shoulders, inspired by old-school Hollywood glam and matching the vibe of the outfit.

While the outfit and styling are on point, it is Kareena Kapoor who brings a quiet confidence and regal poise to the frame, proving yet again that no one does it better than the OG diva herself.