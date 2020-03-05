Anand Ahuja's Birthday Wish For Sister-In-Law Rhea Kapoor Is Adorable In Every Sense

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (courtesy anandahuja)

Rhea Kapoor turned 33-years-old on Thursday and in order to make her birthday all the more special, the film producer's friends and family members wished her on social media. Anand Ahuja shared a throwback picture of his sister-in-law Rhea from his and Sonam's wedding and he captioned it: "RheeBee! She hides it well but she's the most giving person I know. Happy Birthday!" Isn't that cute? Meanwhile, Rhea's sister and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also shared a set of lovely pictures to wish the birthday girl.

The sister duo run an apparel brand Rheson (which is an amalgamation of Rhea and Sonam's names). They often model for their own brand and share pictures on their respective social media accounts.

Sonam and Rhea are the daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapor and fashion designer Sunita Kapoor. They also have a younger brother named Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is also a Bollywood actor. He made his debut with the 2016 film Mirzya.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 after dating for a few years. Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur. He runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.