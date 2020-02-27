Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish For The 'Most Loving' Mother-In-Law Is Everything

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Sonam Kapoor is surely one doting daughter-in-law and her latest Instagram post proves that. On Thursday, the 34-year-old actress wished her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on her birthday in the sweetest way possible. The Neerja actress shared a set of lovely pictures on her Instagram profile and accompanied them with an equally adorable caption. Sonam captioned the post: "Happy birthday to the most loving, elegant and kind-hearted person I know! Thank you for showering Anand and I with all your love and amazing food. We love you a lot and miss you."Priya Ahuja, who was delighted to see her daughter-in-law's post, wrote: "Aww! Thank you so much beta. Love you. Lots of hug."

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja posted a set of pictures of his mother to wish her on her birthday and wrote: "Birthday girl."

Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja frequently makes appearances on the actress' social media profile. Remember when Sonam borrowed a neck piece from her mother-in-law for Armaan Jain's wedding reception?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 after dating for a few years. Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur. He runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.