The Zoya Factor: Meet Sonam Kapoor's 'Lucky Mascot' - Husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor, who has invited her friends and colleagues to share interesting stories about their "lucky charms", finally revealed who her "lucky mascot" is. "My husband is my lucky mascot," Sonam Kapoor said about Anand Ahuja at a special screening of The Zoya Factor in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI. The Zoya Factor is based on author Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name and has an interesting storyline. In the movie, Sonam Kapoor features as Zoya Solanki, who turns out to be the Indian Cricket team's lucky charm during the 2011 World Cup. However, Dulquer Salmaan, who has been cast as team captain Nikhil Khoda, doesn't believe in superstitions and luck.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a big fat Punjabi wedding in May last year with the who's who of Bollywood pouring in at their wedding festivities. On their first wedding anniversary this year, Anand Ahuja shared an adorable message for the 34-year-old actress and wrote: "Today, to reflect on one year of marriage and three years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my love. Sonam Kapoor, you're my guiding star!"

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are some of those who participated in Sonam Kapoor's "lucky charm" project and have revealed their "funny superstitions" and quirky beliefs.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor will arrive in theatres on September 20.

