The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor Invites Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge And Others To Screening

Sonam Kapoor (l), Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge (r) at the film's screening.

Bollywood and cricket stars converged at the screening of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film The Zoya Factor. A special screening of the film was hosted in Mumbai, which was headlined by film's lead actors Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. Former cricketer Zaheer Khan was accompanied by his actress-wife Sagarika Ghatge. Ajit Agarkar's plus one for the night was his wife Fatima Ghadially. Ajay Jadeja was also present at the screening to represent the cricket circuit. Needless to say, the other members of The Zoya Factor cast were also present to watch their film.

Sonam Kapoor, who plays the titular role in the film, arrived at the venue, dressed in a bright red pant suit which she picked from the shelves of Akris. Sonam accentuated her look with a black Prada tote and earrings by Amaris.

Sonam Kapoor at The Zoya Factor screening.

Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the role of Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team in the film, looked charming in a blue blazer and beige trousers.

Dulquer Salmaan photographed at the screening.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge happily posed for the shutterbugs at the film's screening.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at the screening.

Sonam Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who plays the actress' father in The Zoya Factor, showed up in an all-black outfit. He wore a statement t-shirt with black trousers and added a matching jacket with it. Angad Bedi looked sharp in a white shirt and a black pair of trousers. Sikandar Kher, who also features in the film, was dressed in a rather casual fashion. He wore a plain kurta and white pants.

Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sikandar Kher at the screening.

Cricket section was well-represented at The Zoya Factor screening.

The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name and it showcases the unusual love story of an advertising agency executive named Zoya Solanki, who is considered to be the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team and Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team.

The film is slated to release on September 20.

