The Zoya Factor Song Pepsi Ki Kasam: Dulquer Salmaan Can't Take His Eyes Off Sonam Kapoor

Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor in a still from Pepsi Ki Kasam. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Benny Dayal has sung the track Pepsi Ki Kasam is the third song to be released from the film Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have composed the song

The third song from The Zoya Factor, titled 'Pepsi Ki Kasam' released on Wednesday afternoon and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the peppy track might emerge as the party anthem of the year for more than one reason. To begin with, the catchy lyrics are likely to linger in your head. Secondly, the lead pair - Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's chemistry is absolutely sizzling. Thirdly, Sonam Kapoor impresses us with her dance moves while Dulquer works his magic with his signature charm. Need we say more? The song doesn't exactly establish the backdrop as it begins with Dulquer doing a commercial shoot for a soft drink and within a span of seconds, he and Sonam Kapoor start dancing together.

Pepsi Ki Kasam has been sung by Benny Dayal and it has been composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Check out the song:

Sonam Kapoor, who plays the titular role in the film, perfectly summed up the song, when she wrote: "Get ready with your headphones because this new song is sure to be on your playlist." She also wrote, "Say bye-bye to your Wednesday blues because our track Pepsi Ki Kasam is here."

The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name and it showcases the unusual love story of an advertising agency executive named Zoya Solanki, who is considered to be the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team and Nikhil Khoda, the Captain of the Indian cricket team.

The film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and it has been produced by Fox Star Studios. The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20 this year.

