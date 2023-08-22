Dulquer Salmaan On Rana Daggubati's Sonam Kapoor Comments: 'Couldn't Hear Anything'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan has finally reacted to the Sonam Kapoor-Rana Daggubati controversy. The actor, who is promoting his upcoming film King Of Kotha in an interview refrained from commenting on the fiasco. Instead Dulquer Salmaan shared that he couldn't hear anything the guests said because none of the speakers were pointing towards the stage. He told Siddharth Kannan, “You want some clickbait for this video. You are not getting it, bro. I am not going there. I couldn't hear anything on that stage because all the speakers were pointing out. None of us could hear anything any of our speakers and guests were speaking. It was weird the way it was set up. Not a single speaker was pointing at us.” To this, the host replied, “So, the moral of the story is, buy better speakers that have 360-degree sound" and Dulquer agreed, laughing.

For context: During an event for the film King Of Kotha in Hyderabad, Rana Daggubati said that “a big Hindi cinema heroine” wasted Dulquer's time on the set of a film, by engaging in a phone call with her London-based partner about shopping. Fans guessed that the actor was talking about Sonam Kapoor, who is married to London-based businessman Anand Ahuja. Sonam and Dulquer Salmaan shared screen space in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor.

Soon after Rana Daggubati's remark became the talk of the town, Sonam Kapoor shared a cryptic note on social media. She posted a screenshot of a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States. It read, “Small minds discuss people, average minds discuss events and great minds discuss ideas.” In the post, Sonam added: “Just a little something I would like some people to know…Especially when discussing things about people that are made up.”

Later, Rana Daggubati mentioned that his words, which were meant in a “light-hearted manner”, were misinterpreted. The actor issued “heartfelt apologies” to both Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rana Daggubati wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha is all set to release on August 24. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shabeer Kallarakkal.